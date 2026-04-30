National Bank of Kazakhstan plans to expand official exchange rate currency list

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 30. The National Bank of Kazakhstan plans to expand the list of foreign currencies for which the official exchange rate of the tenge is established, Trend reports via the bank.

The initiative is envisaged in a draft resolution of the National Bank’s Board, which aims to update the rules governing the official exchange rate of the national currency of Kazakhstan against foreign currencies.

According to the National Bank, the proposed amendments are designed to align the regulation with the country’s updated legal framework, including the Constitution adopted on March 15, 2026, as well as Kazakhstan’s Tax and Digital Codes, the law “On the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” and the bank’s internal regulations.

Under the draft resolution, the number of foreign currencies included in the official exchange rate list would increase from 39 to 48.

The National Bank proposes adding the national currencies of nine countries to the list: Vietnam, Egypt, Israel, Indonesia, Qatar, Mongolia, Oman, Pakistan, and Romania.

The regulator said the expansion is based on an analysis of trade turnover over the past five years, payment volumes and settlement currencies, as well as the history of requests for official exchange rate data from individuals and businesses.