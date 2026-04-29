PremiumMiddle East conflict expected to trigger sharp rise in global energy prices - World Bank
Photo: World Bank
Global energy prices are projected to surge significantly this year, reaching their highest levels since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, as escalating tensions in the Middle East place heavy pressure on global commodity markets.
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