PM Andrej Babiš invites Kazakhstan's Tokayev to visit Czech Republic

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 29. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has invited President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay a visit to the Czech Republic at a convenient time, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

Babiš made the statement during expanded-format talks with Tokayev in Astana. According to the information, the invitation was accepted with gratitude.

The Czech Prime Minister also expressed Prague’s intention to facilitate visa procedures for Kazakh citizens, both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of the European Union.

Moreover, it was noted that following the negotiations, the parties will prepare a list of projects for the practical implementation of agreements reached at the highest level.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of industry, oil and gas, nuclear energy, transport and logistics, defense industry, digitalization, agriculture, and healthcare.