PremiumAzerbaijan's property insurance market scales up in 3M2026
The volume of property insurance premiums in Azerbaijan increased from January to March 2026. According to data from the Central Bank, the growth reflects a notable rise compared to the same period last year. Property insurance payments also saw an increase, with a portion of the premiums being returned to customers.
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