Uzbekistan, China eye joint logistics hub project

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 29. Uzbekistan and China companies have discussed plans to establish a modern logistics hub, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting in Nanjing between an Uzbek delegation led by Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Ilzat Kasimov and representatives of SOHO Holding Group, along with ten major companies from Jiangsu Province operating in logistics, trade, and sericulture.

The sides also discussed expanding existing sericulture clusters and launching new facilities in the Jizzakh region and the Republic of Karakalpakstan.

In addition, the meeting covered prospects for cooperation in residential construction, including the development of modern housing complexes within New Tashkent.

Following the talks, participants agreed on a strategic roadmap for implementing the proposed initiatives and joint projects.

Meanwhile, Chinese investment in Uzbekistan has reached $15.8 billion, with plans to increase the figure to $21 billion in 2026. Bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China totaled $17.8 billion in 2025, up 34% year-on-year, with both sides targeting $20 billion in the near term.