Azerbaijan highlights private sector’s leading role in non-oil tax revenues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. A total of 76% of taxes paid to the state budget in Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas sector is attributed to the private sector, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations Mammad Musayev said at an event titled “Entrepreneurship Development is a Strong Economy” held in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, this fact indicates that entrepreneurship is the driving force of the national economy.

"The full restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty is of historic significance for our country and economy. The liberated lands are not just a new business area for entrepreneurs today; they represent a place of return, reconstruction, and spiritual connection. The opportunities created by the state—tax exemptions, rapid infrastructure development, security, and long-term development strategies—further strengthen this interest.

According to the data from the State Statistical Committee as of January 1, 2026, there are over 5,000 micro, small, medium, and large entrepreneurial entities operating in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions. This figure represents a 6% increase compared to 2024. Additionally, close to 526 million manat ($308 million) has been invested in the Karabakh Economic Region, covering a wide range of activities, from the processing sector to tourism," he noted.

He further stated that in the coming years, the liberated territories will become one of the most dynamic parts of the Azerbaijani economy. At the same time, he noted that public–private sector partnership has entered a qualitatively new stage. Musayev added that the Confederation of Azerbaijani Entrepreneurs consistently works to protect entrepreneurs’ interests, provide information, and defend their rights, while supporting economic reforms and contributing to the development of state–business dialogue.

In this context, he also highly appreciated the activities of the Working Group on the Removal of Obstacles and Difficulties in Entrepreneurial Activities and the Improvement of the Business Environment, as well as its subgroups.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel