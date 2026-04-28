Uzbekistan, China explore joint projects in renewables and energy modernization

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 28. Uzbekistan and China have deliberated on the construction of solar and wind power plants utilizing Chinese technologies within the green energy sector, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Energy.

The issue was reviewed during the 8th meeting of the Energy Subcommittee of the Uzbekistan–China Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee, held in Tashkent. The session was co-chaired by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Energy, Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, and Wang Hongzhi, head of China’s National Energy Administration, with participation from representatives of relevant ministries, government agencies, and major energy companies from both countries.

The meeting also addressed prospective projects in hydrocarbon production, the development of underground gas storage facilities, and the modernization of principal gas pipelines.

Following the deliberations, the parties agreed to continue exchanging expertise in the digitalization of energy facilities, industry standardization, and the management of modern infrastructure.

The next session of the subcommittee is scheduled to be held in the People’s Republic of China.