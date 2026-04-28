Uzbekistan sees growing footprint of UAE-backed enterprises

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 28. As of March 1, 2026, a total of 421 enterprises with capital from the United Arab Emirates were operating in Uzbekistan.

Data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan’s National Statistics Committee shows that of these, 143 are joint ventures, while 278 are fully foreign-owned.

In terms of sector distribution, the largest number of UAE-backed businesses operate in the industry, with 132 enterprises, followed by trade, with 106 companies. The information and communication sector accounts for 44 enterprises, while transportation and storage includes 23 companies.

Meanwhile, 19 enterprises are active in construction, and 15 companies operate in the accommodation and food services sector. Smaller numbers were recorded in healthcare and social services, with six enterprises, and agriculture, forestry, and fisheries, with four companies.