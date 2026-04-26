Azerbaijani boxer wins World Cup gold

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. The final bouts of the Boxing World Cup have started in the Brazilian city of Foz do Iguaçu, Trend reports.

Saijdamshid Jafarov was the first to step into the decisive bout for the Azerbaijani national team.

Competing in the 75 kg weight category, the boxer faced Tawan Silva (Brazil). Winning all three rounds with a 5:0 score (30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27), Jafarov secured the World Cup gold medal. The Azerbaijani national anthem was played.

Subkhan Mammadov (50 kg) and Mukhammed Abdullaev (+90 kg) will compete in the final bouts later in the evening. A day earlier, Nabi Iskenderov (70 kg) won a bronze medal.