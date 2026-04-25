Baku and Kyiv may establish cooperation in anti-drone production, exchange expertise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. President Ilham Aliyev and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the development of cooperation in the military-industrial complex during a meeting in Gabala, Trend reports.

The talks took place within the framework of a meeting between the two heads of state.

The sides noted significant potential for joint production both in the defense industry and in the industrial sector as a whole.

The discussions also focused on possible cooperation in the development of anti-drone technologies, as well as the exchange of experience in this field.