Turkmen exchange sees uptick in external quotations amid robust agricultural growth
Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
An increase in the agriculture segment supported a slight rise in overall external quotations at Turkmenistan’s commodity exchange, while light industry recorded a decline and other sectors remained stable.
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