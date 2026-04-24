Tajikistan reports growth in rail freight turnover in early 2026
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Steady expansion in rail freight underscores strengthening logistics capacity and rising domestic and transit cargo flows within Tajikistan’s transport system.
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