Tajikistan discloses long-term investment plan for Nurek HPP
Photo: Press Service of the President of Tajikistan
The large-scale modernization of Nurek HPP signals sustained capital investment in energy infrastructure, enhancing generation capacity and reinforcing Tajikistan’s long-term power supply stability.
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