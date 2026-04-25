KOICA allocates $14mln to develop Uzbekistan’s IT education ecosystem

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 25. The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) will allocate $14 million in grant funding to support the development of Uzbekistan’s IT education ecosystem, Trend reports via the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan.
According to the ministry, KOICA is implementing a comprehensive project titled “Enhancing Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship through Improving the IT Education Ecosystem in Uzbekistan.”
The initiative aims to strengthen skills and expand opportunities for young people in high-demand digital fields over the next four years. As part of the program, participants will receive systematic training in areas such as artificial intelligence, prompt engineering, programming, the Internet of Things, and online marketing.
The project also includes the training of 500 IT specialists and educators, along with the launch of startup incubation programs involving leading Korean experts.
In addition, the initiative has a notable infrastructure component. Two IT hubs are planned in Nukus and Karshi between 2026 and 2032, while 14 IT centers will be built and equipped across seven districts.
Overall, the project is expected to support gradual improvements in the education system, expand employment opportunities for young people, encourage entrepreneurial activity, and contribute to the country’s ongoing digital development.