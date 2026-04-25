KOICA allocates $14mln to develop Uzbekistan’s IT education ecosystem

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 25. The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) will allocate $14 million in grant funding to support the development of Uzbekistan’s IT education ecosystem, Trend reports via the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan.

According to the ministry, KOICA is implementing a comprehensive project titled “Enhancing Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship through Improving the IT Education Ecosystem in Uzbekistan.”

The initiative aims to strengthen skills and expand opportunities for young people in high-demand digital fields over the next four years. As part of the program, participants will receive systematic training in areas such as artificial intelligence, prompt engineering, programming, the Internet of Things, and online marketing.