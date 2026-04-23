Georgia nominates ambassador to Azerbaijan for head of Adjara government

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili has nominated the current Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Zurab Pataradze, for the post of Chairman of the Adjara Government, the presidential administration said during a briefing, Trend reports.

Pataradze's candidacy must be approved by a majority vote of the Supreme Council of Adjara.

As Kavelashvili noted, Pataradze has significant experience in public service and diplomacy.

"Zurab Pataradze has worked productively for many years in the diplomatic service, where he distinguished himself in defending Georgia's interests on the international stage. He is a native of Adjara and is well acquainted with the region's needs and potential," the President emphasized.

Pataradze has served as Georgia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan since August 2018. He previously headed the Government of Adjara from 2016 to 2018. He also served as Georgia's Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Türkiye, and as Consul General in Istanbul.

He also worked in the consular service of the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and in the 1990s, in the central office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Adjara Autonomous Republic and in the banking sector of Batumi.