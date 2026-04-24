Trans-Caspian route members adopt 2026 development roadmap

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 24. Member states of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) have approved a detailed work plan for 2026, Trend reports via Kazakhstan Railways.

The agreement was reached during meetings of the Board and the General Assembly of the International Association “Trans-Caspian International Transport Route” held in Astana.

The sessions were chaired by Talgat Aldybergenov, Head of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Railways. Participants included TITR member countries, Kazakhstan, China, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, as well as several European states, including Ukraine, Bulgaria, and Romania, alongside international partners such as Singapore.

During the meetings, participants agreed to introduce electronic document management using digital signatures and to establish direct data exchange between customs authorities and all parties involved in transportation processes. These measures are expected to reduce cargo transit times and improve transparency across the entire route.

According to the statement, a number of documents were signed following the discussions. The decisions adopted are aimed at further strengthening the Trans-Caspian route as one of the key transit corridors between Asia and Europe.

The Middle Corridor is a transport trade route passing through several countries in the region and connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route begins in China and passes through Central Asia, then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land-based route that bypasses longer maritime paths, linking eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe.