Tashkent set to host Uzbekistan-Türkiye Business Forum

TASHKENT,
Uzbekistan, April 24.
Tashkent will host the
Uzbekistan-Türkiye Business Forum on May 4, Trend
reports via the
Investment Promotion Agency of Uzbekistan.
According to information, the forum will serve as a platform for
direct dialogue between the business communities of the two
countries, enabling the exchange of practical experience,
discussion of current challenges, and the development of long-term,
sustainable partnerships.
The event will showcase the economic and investment potential of
Uzbekistan and Türkiye, highlighting key sectors and priority areas
of cooperation. Participants will also explore concrete
opportunities for the implementation of joint investment and
industrial projects.
The forum is expected to focus on expanding bilateral
cooperation, strengthening interaction between businesses and
government institutions, and outlining practical steps to advance
joint initiatives.