Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia discuss expanding trade and investment cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 23. Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia discussed the development of bilateral cooperation in the trade and investment sphere, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

The issue was addressed during a meeting between Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Mongolia, Aibek Moldogaziev, and Acting Director of the Mongolian Investment and Trade Agency, Bilegt Zandan, on April 21, 2026.

During the meeting, the parties discussed expanding mutual trade, increasing trade turnover, attracting investment, and organizing joint events aimed at promoting the investment potential of both countries.

Ambassador Aibek Moldogaziev emphasized the importance of strengthening trade and economic ties between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia, noting the need to create favorable conditions for further development of mutual trade, stimulation of investment activity, and support for entrepreneurs.

He also presented updated information, materials, and presentations on investment projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, emphasizing the importance of intensifying cooperation between the relevant investment agencies of the two countries.

For her part, Bilegt Zandan expressed Mongolia’s interest in further deepening trade and investment cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and proposed considering the organization of joint events to promote it.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their mutual interest in expanding trade and investment cooperation and agreed to continue active work in the discussed areas.