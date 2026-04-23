Turkmenistan cracks down on misleading advertising and street vendors

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 23. Turkmenistan is introducing stricter administrative liability for violations in advertising and trade activities starting from May 1, as part of updated amendments to the country’s Code of Administrative Offenses, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The changes, signed into law by President Serdar Berdimuhammedov, are aimed at strengthening consumer protection, increasing market transparency, and regulating economic activity more effectively.

Under the revised Article 312¹, liability is introduced for the dissemination of knowingly false advertising related to goods, services, or their producers and sellers. The regulation covers both traditional media and online platforms, including internet resources. Penalties apply in cases where misleading information is distributed for profit and causes significant harm.

Fines are set on a differentiated basis depending on the offender: individuals will face penalties ranging from 30 to 50 base units, officials from 40 to 60 base units, and legal entities from 50 to 75 base units.

In a separate amendment to Article 322, the authorities have also increased penalties for street trading and the provision of services in unauthorized locations, including streets, squares, residential courtyards, and building entrances.

Such violations will now result in a warning, confiscation of goods, or fines ranging from half a base unit to one base unit, replacing the previous lower range of 0.3 to 0.5 base units.

The information notes that the new measures are intended to reduce illegal commercial activity and ensure a more regulated and transparent economic environment in the country.