Azerbaijan's SOCAR Trading stresses role of Kazakh oil in BTC development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Increasing oil volumes from Kazakhstan is essential for expanding shipments via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline (BTC), Taghi Taghi-Zada, Acting Chief of Trading Operations at SOCAR Trading, said at the 2nd Forum on Logistics and Oil Trade in the Caspian and Central Asian Regions in Baku, Trend reports.

“Kazakhstan transports oil via the BTC route as it recognizes differences in value. This relates to route quality, delivery time, freight cost, pricing structure, insurance expenses, and other factors,” he said.

According to him, all these elements confirm that BTC remains a safer and more valuable export route for the region and continues to maintain this status.

“Additionally, our colleagues from Kazakhstan, while rightly pointing to the high transportation costs, given the need for trans-Caspian shipments, domestic transportation across Kazakhstan, and further delivery to Ceyhan, still view BTC as a strong alternative to existing routes. To further expand the use of the BTC route from Kazakhstan, increasing supply volumes could be a key factor,” Taghi-Zada added.

BTC Co. shareholders include bp (30.10%), SOCAR (32.97%), MOL (8.90%), TPAO (6.53%), Eni (5.00%), TotalEnergies (5.00%), ITOCHU (3.40%), ONGC Videsh (3.10%), ExxonMobil (2.50%), and INPEX (2.50%).

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