Emomali Rahmon highlights Tajikistan’s commitment to biodiversity conservation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 22. Tajikistan is actively implementing state programs and projects aimed at preserving unique and rare species of mountain fauna, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik President.

He made the remark at the plenary session of the Regional Ecological Summit in Astana (RES 2026) in Kazakhstan on April 22.

"These and other efforts are aimed at protecting natural habitats and ensuring careful treatment of nature," Emomali Rahmon noted.

The President emphasized that, in order to enhance the effectiveness of regional environmental cooperation, it is important to develop its institutional mechanisms and formulate coordinated regional positions at the international level.

In this context, the Head of State also highlighted the importance of the Regional Waste Management Center established in Dushanbe.

Regional Ecological Summit RES 2026 is taking place in Astana. The dialogue platform, established in cooperation with the United Nations and other international organizations, aims to develop comprehensive policies and tools for the protection, restoration, and joint use of ecosystems, water and land resources, as well as the conservation of biodiversity in Central Asia.