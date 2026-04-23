Kazakhstan reaffirms commitment to clean energy transition by 2060

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 23. Kazakhstan has reaffirmed its commitment to the large-scale development of clean energy and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

The announcement was made in Astana during the Regional Ecological Summit (RES-2026), where a panel session was held with the participation of Eva Kracht, Director General for International and European Affairs at the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, and Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy, Yerlan Akkenzhenov.

Akkenzhenov outlined Kazakhstan’s key priorities in advancing energy sector development, decarbonization efforts, and strengthening regional connectivity. He expressed appreciation to the EU and Central Asian partners for sustained cooperation, stressing that energy transition, supply security, and integration of infrastructure are becoming strategically vital for the wider Eurasian region.

“We are convinced that ensuring energy security and achieving climate goals should complement each other. The transformation of the energy mix and the integration of regional grids will allow Kazakhstan to act as a reliable bridge, providing access to clean energy from Central Asia to European markets,” Akkenzhenov said.

Kazakhstan emphasized its long-term course toward clean energy expansion, supported by infrastructure modernization, development of flexible gas generation, digitalization of the energy system, and improved energy efficiency as key elements of system stability and cross-border cooperation.

Regional priorities also included the creation of a unified electricity market in Central Asia under the REMIT initiative, modernization of interstate power grids, and development of trade mechanisms. The Kambarata HPP-1 hydropower project was highlighted as a strategic component in balancing the region’s water and energy systems.

Participants were also presented with the proposed green energy corridor Central Asia - Caspian - Europe, a large-scale initiative aimed at exporting clean electricity to the EU and expanding long-term energy cooperation.

The minister noted the important role of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) in supporting Kazakhstan’s energy modernization agenda, while expressing interest in deeper cooperation in green hydrogen production and sustainable financing mechanisms.