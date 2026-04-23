Kazakhstan, OSCE discuss cooperation on sustainability and climate resilience

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 23. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation across key areas, Trend reports via the presidential press service.

Tokayev expressed gratitude to the OSCE Secretary General for his active participation in the Regional Ecological Summit in Astana, noting that the platform is aimed at identifying joint solutions to shared environmental challenges facing Central Asia and neighbouring regions.

During the meeting, both sides expressed interest in further developing cooperation in sustainable development, climate resilience, rational water resource management, and expanding economic connectivity.

Tokayev also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation across all three dimensions of the OSCE, stressing that the partnership is based on the principles of the 2010 Astana Declaration of the OSCE Summit.

The president highlighted the priority of human rights, democracy, and the rule of law in Kazakhstan’s national agenda. He noted that the country is implementing a large-scale programme of political and institutional modernization aimed at building a “Just Kazakhstan.” According to him, the recent referendum and adoption of the updated Constitution marked an important stage in the transformation of the country’s political system, strengthening accountability, the rule of law, and effective governance.

In turn, Sinirlioğlu thanked the president for the invitation to participate in the Regional Ecological Summit and highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s leadership in advancing the climate and environmental agenda in Central Asia and beyond. He also underlined Kazakhstan’s key role within the OSCE.

The sides additionally exchanged views on current regional and international issues.