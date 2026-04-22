Turkmenistan to equip new Arkadag city with renewable energy power station

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 22. Turkmenistan is moving forward with plans to equip the new Arkadag city with a renewable energy-based power station as part of its ongoing second-phase development, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The design and development plans were presented to Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (parliament) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The project includes the planned installation of the “Gün” power station, which will operate on renewable energy sources and is expected to incorporate innovative technological solutions.

The renewable energy component is seen as part of a wider effort to ensure sustainable development of the newly built city and to introduce advanced solutions in urban infrastructure planning.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan’s electricity sector is based almost entirely on natural gas, which accounts for about 99.9% of total power generation, while renewable energy currently contributes less than 0.1%. The country’s installed generating capacity has increased to around 6.5 GW, with annual electricity production reaching roughly 32-33 TWh in recent years, reflecting steady growth in output and surplus generation capacity.

The system is largely managed by the state-owned Turkmenenergo and is characterized by high electrification levels (above 99% of the population) and significant export potential, particularly to neighboring countries. In parallel, the government has been expanding modern combined-cycle gas power plants and upgrading transmission infrastructure to improve efficiency and support electricity exports.