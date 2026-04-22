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Kapital Bank highlights strong liquidity position amid market challenges

Economy Materials 22 April 2026 11:06 (UTC +04:00)
Kapital Bank highlights strong liquidity position amid market challenges

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Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. As of the end of 2025, Kapital Bank’s Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) stood at 137.9%, First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Kapital Bank, Javid Mirzayev, said today at a press conference dedicated to the bank’s 2025 performance and plans for 2026, Trend reports.

“One of the key factors supporting our international ratings is a high level of liquidity. The majority of our interest-bearing assets are invested in short- and medium-term loans, government securities, and reliable bonds, which ensures the bank maintains consistently high liquidity. I would like to note that as of the end of 2025, the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 102.7% in local currency, 310% in foreign currency, and 137.9% overall. “Significantly exceeding the minimum threshold of 100% required by Basel III standards demonstrates that the bank possesses a sufficiently robust liquidity buffer to withstand any market conditions,” he emphasized.

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