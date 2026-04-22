Turkmenistan, Japan’s ITOCHU map out next steps for investment co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 22. Turkmenistan and Japan’s ITOCHU Corporation explored ways to expand economic cooperation and advance ongoing joint projects, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issues were addressed during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Japan, Atadurdy Bayramov, and Hiroyuki Tsubai, Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Vice President of ITOCHU Corporation, alongside the President of the Machinery and Equipment Division and Chairman of the Japan-Turkmen Economic Cooperation Committee.

The sides reviewed the progress of current ITOCHU projects in Turkmenistan and identified opportunities for further mutually beneficial economic collaboration.

They also discussed preparations for the 16th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Japanese and Japanese-Turkmen Committees on Economic Cooperation, scheduled for December in Tokyo, which is expected to strengthen institutional dialogue and expand investment and economic engagement.

Earlier, in March, Ambassador Bayramov and Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ayano Kunimitsu, reviewed the implementation of bilateral agreements and identified strategic sectors for future cooperation, highlighting progress achieved through recent high-level visits.

The Turkmen delegation also reaffirmed its readiness to host a visit by Japan’s prime minister at a mutually convenient time.