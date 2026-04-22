Azerbaijan, Spain discuss export financing, investment cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Export financing and investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and Spain were discussed during a business visit to Spain by First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.

During the visit, Aliyev held a series of meetings with representatives of companies and financial institutions, focusing on expanding economic and trade relations, promoting investment cooperation, and exploring opportunities for financing exports and implementing joint projects.

At a meeting with CEO of the Spanish export credit agency CESCE Pablo de Ramón-Laca Clausen, the sides discussed export credit mechanisms, insurance instruments, and improving access for Azerbaijani businesses to financial resources for the import of Spanish equipment, as well as prospects for cooperation with the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund. The importance of enhancing entrepreneurs’ access to international financial tools was emphasized.

According to the ministry, during talks with President and CEO of Grupo Azvi Manuel Contreras Caro, Azerbaijan’s transit and logistics potential and ongoing large-scale infrastructure projects were presented. The sides explored cooperation opportunities in transport, infrastructure, and engineering.

“At the meeting with CEO of Fomento al Desarrollo del Comercio Internacional SL Juan Sebastián Garrigues Díaz-Llanos, the parties discussed the development of trade relations, promotion of investments, expansion of private sector partnerships, and support for new business initiatives,” the ministry said.