Azerbaijan sees growth in business entities in Karabakh and East Zangezur

As of April 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur regions have experienced growth in business activity. The number of business entities and individual entrepreneurs has increased compared to the previous year. This growth spans across micro, small, medium, and large businesses in both regions.

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