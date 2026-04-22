Azerbaijan breaks down public, private, and individual roles in foreign trade
Azerbaijan's foreign trade in early 2026 showed a strong dominance of the private sector in both imports and exports. The public sector saw growth in imports, while its share in exports remained substantial. The data reflects a shift in sector contributions compared to the previous year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy