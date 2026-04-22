Azerbaijan's prime minister attends regional ecological summit in Kazakh Astana (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov participated in the 2026 Regional Ecological Summit, which began its work in Astana at the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan today, a source in the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

First, a joint acquaintance with the exhibition pavilions of the 2026 Regional Ecological Summit, including the Azerbaijani pavilion, took place.

Speaking at the plenary session of the summit, Asadov emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to environmental protection and measures against climate change, and considers them an integral part of the national and international sustainable development agenda:

"In this context, the holding of the UN Climate Conference - COP29 in Baku was a very important contribution of our country to the consolidation of international efforts on key issues on the global climate agenda," he said.

The speech focused on water security issues. Asadov particularly emphasized that in the context of increasing global challenges such as climate change, aggravating freshwater shortages, and rising pressure on water resources, water security issues are a priority on the international agenda.

In this context, Azerbaijan expressed its support for the initiative of Kazakhstan to establish a specialized international water organization under the auspices of the UN.

Touching upon the ecological problems in the Caspian Sea, the prime minister underscored that one of the most acute challenges is the rapid decline in the sea level.

Confirming Azerbaijan's commitment to regional cooperation, he noted that the country is making consistent efforts to strengthen cooperation between the Caspian littoral states in order to effectively respond to this challenge.

In this regard, he noted that bilateral working groups were established with Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan on the initiative of Azerbaijan in order to study the reasons for the decline in the level of the Caspian Sea and take appropriate preventive measures.

Bringing to the attention of the participants of the plenary session the climatic factors that seriously affect environmental degradation, Asadov spoke about the consistent measures taken in Azerbaijan to respond to these challenges:

"We are actively developing renewable energy sources and giving priority to the transition to green energy. Special attention is paid to the creation of green energy zones in liberated territories where hydropower projects are actively being implemented," he explained.

The prime minister noted that, based on the experience of successfully holding COP29, Azerbaijan is preparing to host the 13th World Urban Forum in May this year in cooperation with UN-Habitat.

The plenary session participants were also informed about preparations for another important event that Azerbaijan will host in June - World Environment Day 2026.

The prime minister emphasized that Azerbaijan intends to use these platforms to advance the global sustainable development agenda and unite international efforts in the field of urban planning and ecology.

In conclusion, Asadov pointed out that the country remains committed to the principles of international cooperation and is ready to actively contribute to the achievement of common goals.

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