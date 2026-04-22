Turkmenistan highlights customs dev't and institutional capacity at WCO conference

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 22. Turkmenistan addressed key issues related to customs development, including the enhancement of institutional capacity, during the Conference of Heads of Customs Administrations of the European Region of the World Customs Organization (WCO) in Brussels, Trend reports via the country’s State Customs Service.

The conference was convened at the WCO headquarters and brought together heads of customs administrations from the European region, alongside representatives from the Regional Intelligence Liaison Offices (RILO) and the Regional Office for Capacity Building (ROCB). The meeting was presided over by WCO Deputy Chair for the European Region, Megan Shaw.

Turkmenistan was represented by a delegation from the State Customs Service, led by Deputy Chairman Mukhammedov.

Participants examined priority areas for regional cooperation, ongoing WCO initiatives, and strategies to enhance coordination among customs authorities. The agenda also featured presentations from relevant regional structures and networks.

Significant attention was devoted to strengthening the resilience of customs administrations, expanding collaboration with the private sector, and improving regional coordination mechanisms.

The discussions emphasized the importance of continued modernization of customs systems and the reinforcement of international cooperation in accordance with global standards.