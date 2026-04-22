Uzbekistan Airports records 19% increase in passenger traffic
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan’s airports saw strong growth in early 2026, with passenger traffic and flight numbers rising on the back of expanding international and domestic air connectivity.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy