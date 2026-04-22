First Shafag solar panel installed in Jabrayil (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The investors of the Shafag (Jabrayil) solar project – bp, SOCAR Green, the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund and MVM – announced that the project has reached a key milestone by commencing panel installation activities at the site in the Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via bp.

With the first solar panel installed earlier this month, construction activities for the project continue to progress on schedule.

"We are pleased to reach this important construction milestone. Together with our co venturers, we are making steady progress in Jabrayil and remain focused on delivering the project safely and efficiently. This landmark solar development is uniquely positioned to create value through renewable electricity generation, as well as support the decarbonization of our operations in the region, contributing to Azerbaijan’s energy transition efforts," said Nadir Imanov, bp’s vice president, finance, for the Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye region.

Since the final investment decision last year, the construction of the project has made significant progress. Procurement and delivery of key equipment, including photovoltaic modules, piles and structural components, have been successfully completed, and substantial progress has been achieved on pile and tracker installation, with around 30% of the equipment already installed.

The project is committed to leveraging local resources and is expected to create up to 400 jobs at the peak of construction. Around 350 people are currently employed at the project, of whom 123 are from the surrounding liberated areas.

Construction is due to be completed in 2027. The 240MW solar project is expected to generate ~500GWh of renewable energy annually.