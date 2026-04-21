President Sadyr Japarov receives credentials from ambassadors of several countries

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 21. On April 21, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov received credentials from ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary accredited to Kyrgyzstan with residence in third countries, Trend reports.

The credentials were presented by the Ambassador of the Dominican Republic, Arias Zarzuela; the Ambassador of the Republic of Albania, Blerta Kadzadej; the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, Siti Ruhaini Dzuhayatin; the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Fathudin Ali Mohamed; and the Ambassador of the State of Palestine Wael Ahmed Batrekhi.

The ceremony began with the official reception of the heads of foreign diplomatic missions by the Honor Guard, after which the ambassadors formally presented their credentials to President Sadyr Japarov.

In his address, the Head of State congratulated the ambassadors on the commencement of their diplomatic missions in Kyrgyzstan and emphasized that the country continues to strengthen political dialogue, as well as trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian relations with all states.

He noted that in recent years, Kyrgyzstan has been consistently implementing reforms in key areas, including economic development, improvement of social welfare, enhancement of the investment climate, digitalization, international cooperation, and the promotion of peace. He also underlined that the country is undergoing large-scale transformations, particularly in the economic sphere.

President Japarov further recalled that Kyrgyzstan has nominated its candidacy for non-permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council for 2027–2028, stressing the importance of support from partner countries in this regard.

He also invited participants to take an active part in the “Bishkek+25” mountain summit, scheduled for October 2027.

The Head of State reaffirmed that the Kyrgyz Republic remains open to cooperation with all countries based on equality, readiness to share experience where necessary, and commitment to mutually beneficial collaboration in investment, security, trade, economy, science, and culture. He expressed confidence that the heads of diplomatic missions would make a meaningful contribution to strengthening friendship and mutually respectful relations between states.

In turn, the ambassadors conveyed greetings from their Presidents and reaffirmed their readiness to contribute to the development of bilateral cooperation based on trust and mutual respect.