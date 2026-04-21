EU High Representative stresses importance of Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. The European Union considers the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia to be extremely important, Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission told reporters ahead of meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union in Luxembourg, Trend reports.

According to her, the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan occupies an important place on the EU agenda.

"For us, Armenia, Azerbaijan, the normalization of their relationship is extremely important," Kallas emphasized.

She noted that the discussions would also consider the EU's further interaction with both countries.

"We are also going to discuss a new mission for Armenia and how we can further work with their relations with Azerbaijan," she said.

Kallas added that the EU continues to closely monitor the situation in the region, including processes in Georgia.