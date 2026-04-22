Iran signals readiness to pursue diplomacy under right conditions — spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Iran will use diplomacy to realize its national interests when the necessary conditions arise, Esmail Baghaei, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, diplomacy is one of the means to ensure national interests and security.

Baghaei welcomed Pakistan's positive and mediating efforts to end the war and restore peace in the region, in response to the proposal by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to extend the ceasefire. He said that Iran was not the one who started this war and that all Iranian steps were self-defense in response to the U.S. and Israeli military attacks on Iran.

The spokesperson added that Iran will use all means to hold those who attacked the country accountable and demand compensation.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

On April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he extended the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.