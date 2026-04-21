Azerbaijan, Indonesia discuss expanding air transport cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Azerbaijan and Indonesia have discussed ways to strengthen air transport ties and boost tourism flows, Samir Rzayev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Airlines Closed Joint Stock Company (AZAL), wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

“Today we held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia to Azerbaijan, Berlian Helmy.

During the meeting, we provided detailed information about AZAL’s long-term development strategy, particularly our plans to expand the fleet.

Additionally, we discussed strengthening air transport links between Azerbaijan and Indonesia and increasing tourist flows. We reviewed cooperation opportunities between AZAL and Indonesia’s national carrier Garuda Indonesia, as well as Baku’s potential role as a convenient transit hub for pilgrims traveling from Indonesia.

I believe this meeting will make an important contribution to the development of aviation cooperation between our countries and the realization of new opportunities.

I thank Ambassador Berlian Helmy for the productive discussion,” the statement said.

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