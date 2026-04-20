Iran's core positions on talks remain firm - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Iran has made its red lines and unacceptable scenarios clear from the start, and insisting on altering them will not shift Iran's fundamental stance, said Esmail Baghaei, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, during a press conference held in Tehran on April 20, Trend reports.

He noted that Iran submitted a 10-point proposal in response to a 15-point plan presented by the United States (U.S.). Following extensive discussions in Islamabad, the proposal was developed into a more structured package through mediation efforts.

“Iran remains firm in its logical and just position. The other side, however, continuously changes its stance and, through media statements, hinders progress in negotiations,” Baghaei said.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

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