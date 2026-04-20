Kyrgyzstan expands agricultural lending in Nookat district

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 20. Farmers in Kyrgyzstan’s Nookat district have received loans totaling 42 million soms under the "Financing of Agriculture-14" project, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

The statement was made by the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, during a working visit to the Osh region on April 15, while meeting with residents and officials of the Nookat district.

According to him, additional funds have been allocated to the concessional financing program following requests regarding insufficient lending volumes.

Sadyr Japarov also addressed the issue of access to clean drinking water, noting positive progress in this area.

"Out of 99 villages in the Nookat district, 42 are already supplied with clean water. In 46 of the remaining 57 villages, work has begun to rehabilitate water supply systems. The project to provide the city of Nookat with clean water will be completed this year. Projects for wastewater drainage will also be launched," he said.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan continues to implement state programs aimed at supporting the agricultural sector and improving rural infrastructure.

Efforts are focused on expanding access to affordable financing for farmers, modernizing water supply systems, and enhancing living conditions in rural areas as part of broader regional development policies.