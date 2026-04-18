Kyrgyzstan explores digital transformation cooperation with TRON

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 18. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on April 18 met with the founder of the TRON blockchain platform, Justin Sun, to discuss current issues of global financial transformation, as well as the development of virtual assets and blockchain technologies in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

Welcoming the founder of TRON, Japarov emphasized his key role in the crypto industry and his personal contribution to the development of decentralized finance.

"Today, in the digital era, thanks to such innovations, a new Digital Silk Road is being created - a network of open interaction and financial freedom," said Sadyr Japarov.

He noted that high throughput, instant transaction finality, and low fees have made TRON one of the dominant infrastructures for the use of stablecoins.

The President drew attention to the establishment of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies last year under his personal leadership. This platform unites the efforts of relevant government bodies and advanced expertise from internationally recognized blockchain industry experts.

"In less than a year of the National Council and its Secretariat’s work, we have made a significant leap forward. We have held several high-level meetings where market-relevant decisions were adopted: from launching a national stablecoin and testing a central bank digital currency to implementing pilot regimes," he said.

In this context, he highlighted the open government policy that has helped attract major technology companies and leading global experts to the country, with the visit of the TRON founder serving as a clear example.

"Our strategic goal is to make Kyrgyzstan a regional hub for virtual assets and Web3 technologies in Central Asia.

Currently, the virtual assets market is actively developing in the country, the number of licensed participants is growing, the regulatory framework is being strengthened, and infrastructure projects are emerging," Sadyr Japarov emphasized.

The Head of State noted that earlier this year important amendments were made to the Law on Virtual Assets.

In addition, a new state body for regulating and licensing the virtual assets sector will be established in the near future.

"Our society is actively using digital opportunities. According to the global Chainalysis index, Kyrgyzstan ranks 19th in the world in terms of cryptocurrency adoption and confidently leads in Central Asia. This places responsibility on the state to build a transparent and reliable infrastructure," the President stressed.

In turn, Justin Sun noted that he sees great potential in the development of the virtual assets market in Kyrgyzstan.

The founder of TRON presented a detailed briefing outlining the operational principles and key indicators of HTX, one of the leading international cryptocurrency exchanges, as well as the TRON ecosystem itself.

He also spoke about plans to obtain a license to operate in the virtual assets sector in Kyrgyzstan and expressed his intention to support programs aimed at improving digital literacy, as well as introducing blockchain technologies and artificial intelligence.

Justin Sun noted that Kyrgyzstan’s accumulated experience will be highly valuable for neighboring countries and expressed confidence that Kyrgyzstan will become a reliable strategic partner, with which TRON can further deploy its operational network and scale services across Central Asia.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Sadyr Japarov instructed the Secretariat of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies to ensure effective cooperation and the practical implementation of joint plans and projects.