President of Iran sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan — Independence Day.

The peoples of Iran and Azerbaijan share numerous commonalities in history, civilization, culture, religion, and language. These shared bonds have strengthened the friendship between our two nations and made it unbreakable. Undoubtedly, these ties have served as a solid foundation for the development of relations between our countries.

Since the restoration of independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the development of mutual relations between the two countries. We are pleased that today we are witnessing a dynamic process in relations between our countries in line with the wishes and aspirations of our peoples.

I hope that this dynamic process, which covers a wide range of bilateral, regional, and international issues, will continue at an even faster pace.

I pray to Almighty Allah for Your Excellency’s robust health and success, and wish the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan prosperity and peace," the letter reads.