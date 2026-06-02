U.S. and Azerbaijan discuss ‘Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Azerbaijan and the U.S. discussed the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP), Caleb Orr, Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs, said during a media briefing as part of the First Azerbaijan-U.S. Economic Dialogue in Baku, Trend reports.

“Today, we discussed in detail with high-ranking officials and relevant experts from the U.S. and Azerbaijani governments progress in the areas of regional connectivity, trade, and transit—including ‘Trump’s Roadmap for International Peace and Prosperity’—trade facilitation, and aviation cooperation,” he said.

Orr noted that specific ideas were also discussed regarding the creation of an investment climate in Azerbaijan that would attract increased interest from American companies in various sectors of the economy, as well as issues related to increasing Azerbaijani investments in the United States, particularly in the energy sector.