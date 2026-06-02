Uzbekistan takes part in Beijing seminar on China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Uzbekistan is participating in an international seminar in Beijing on the construction and operation management of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek Ministry of Transport.

The event brings together representatives from Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport, Uzbekistan Railways JSC, Tashkent State Transport University, and the Transport Control Inspection, alongside transport officials, academics, and industry experts from the region.

The seminar focuses on advancing regional transport connectivity and strengthening cooperation in large-scale infrastructure projects. It provides a platform for Uzbek and Kyrgyz officials, researchers, and specialists to explore the latest trends and innovative solutions in modern railway systems.

Organizers said the event aims to enhance international cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, share best practices in railway infrastructure development, and improve the management of major regional projects.

Participants are also discussing the harmonization of international standards for cross-border railway operations, the management of high-speed rail systems, and the integration of innovative technologies into railway infrastructure.

Special attention is being given to technical and operational aspects of the strategically important China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan corridor, including coordination mechanisms and long-term development prospects.