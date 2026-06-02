Uzbek IT companies explore european market expansion with Schwarz Digits, STACKIT

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. IT Park Uzbekistan brought together representatives of Schwarz Digits, STACKIT, and local technology companies for talks aimed at strengthening technological cooperation between Uzbekistan and Europe and facilitating the entry of Uzbek IT firms into the European corporate market, Trend reports via IT Park Uzbekistan.

The discussion focused on key requirements for entering the European market, including data storage and protection standards, compliance with European security and regulatory frameworks, and the expectations of large corporate clients. Participants also highlighted the importance of reliable infrastructure and strong partner ecosystems within Europe.

Special attention was given to STACKIT, the sovereign cloud platform developed by Schwarz Digits, and its role in serving regulated European markets. Company representatives outlined how European corporate clients assess data sovereignty, infrastructure reliability, and trust in technology providers, noting that sovereign cloud solutions are increasingly a core requirement in the enterprise segment.

The dialogue also addressed practical pathways for scaling into Europe, readiness of Uzbek IT companies to serve enterprise clients, and alignment with strict data protection and compliance requirements.

For Uzbek companies, the meeting provided an opportunity to engage directly with Schwarz Digits and STACKIT and explore potential market entry routes through the Schwarz Group ecosystem.

IT Park Uzbekistan said such initiatives are part of a broader strategy to expand international partnerships and increase export opportunities for the country’s IT sector, strengthening Uzbekistan’s position in the global digital economy.

Schwarz Group, the parent company of Lidl and Kaufland, operates in more than 30 countries and employs over 500,000 people, making it one of Europe’s largest corporate conglomerates. Through its technology arms Schwarz Digits and STACKIT, the group is developing a sovereign digital infrastructure ecosystem in Europe and views Uzbekistan as a potential strategic technology partner.