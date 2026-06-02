Uzbekistan, UNODC discuss co-op on combating drug threats and crime prevention

Photo: the telegram channel of the Head of Presidential Administration Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Uzbekistan held talks with United Nations Deputy Secretary-General and newly appointed Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Monica Juma, on strengthening cooperation in addressing transnational security challenges, Head of the Presidential Administration, Saida Mirziyoyeva, wrote on her Telegram account, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on Uzbekistan’s partnership with UNODC, efforts to combat drug trafficking and related threats, and follow-up initiatives stemming from the Samarkand International Forum held in April 2026, which was dedicated to countering narcotics-related challenges.

The Uzbek side also expressed appreciation for Juma’s support of a side event on the protection of women, children, and youth, organized by Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the 35th session of the UN Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in the areas of security, justice, and sustainable development.