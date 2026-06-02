Bahar project to become flagship AI-driven energy asset - SLB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The Bahar project will become a flagship energy asset run by a fully digital approach and artificial intelligence (AI), Senior Vice President of Integration at SLB Corporation, Gokhan Yarim, said at a panel discussion held on the second day of the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

He noted that the Bahar project is one of the strategic and flagship projects for the company and has been designed as an asset with fully digital capabilities from the initial stage.

According to Yarim, within the framework of the project, each stage of the production chain - from formation rocks to production pipelines - has been designed to be traceable through digital technologies: the Bahar project uses the most modern seismic survey tools and AI technologies to identify various layers.

"This approach played an important role in the process of planning, placement, and orientation of drilling wells," the vice president explained.

Gokhan Yarim added that the drilling of inclined and horizontal wells, as well as the selection of appropriate completion technologies, are of particular importance in the project. According to him, this approach covered not only the drilling of wells, but also the planning of the entire life cycle of the asset.

The SLB official emphasized that the main goal is to ensure the development of the field with the maximum recovery factor and take into account the possibilities of both second and third stage recovery.

Yarim said that the Bahar project is a successful example of combining SOCAR's local experience with SLB's global knowledge and technologies.

Expressing his gratitude for the opportunities created for cooperation within the project, he said that he believes the future results of Bahar will make a significant contribution to the energy sector of Azerbaijan and the region.