Azerbaijan announces establishment of diplomatic relations with Micronesia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Diplomatic relations were established between Azerbaijan and Micronesia on June 1, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The ministry noted that the joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states was signed in New York by the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations (UN), Tofig Musayev, and the Permanent Representative of Micronesia to the UN, Jim Lipwe.

The communiqué expressed the intention to promote mutual understanding and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Micronesia, as well as their peoples.

The document also emphasized that the governments of both states, in establishing diplomatic relations, base their decisions on the UN Charter and universally recognized norms and principles of international law, in particular the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and the principle of non-interference in their internal affairs.

A corresponding letter was addressed to the UN Secretary-General for the purpose of distributing the joint communiqué as a UN document.