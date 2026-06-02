TotalEnergies reveals details of phase two of Azerbaijan’s Absheron project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The “Absheron” project involves drilling new wells, constructing a 140-kilometer subsea pipeline, and implementing solutions for the multiphase transportation of gas and condensate, the head of TotalEnergies’ representative office in Azerbaijan, Emmanuel de-Guillebon, said during a panel discussion held as part of Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

According to him, as part of the second phase of the Absheron field development, three new wells are planned to be drilled, with an expected production of about 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from each well, with approximately 30% being condensate and 70% gas.

He noted that the project will involve the construction of a long subsea pipeline approximately 140 km in length, which will provide a direct connection between the wells and onshore facilities without the use of production platforms.

Emmanuel de-Guillebon also stated that the project calls for the use of a multiphase transport system utilizing a low-insulation pipeline, as well as flow maintenance technologies, including MEG injection and regular pipeline cleaning using an automatic pigging system without interrupting production.

"Once it reaches shore, the gas will be sent to a processing plant near the Sangachal Terminal and distributed both for export and for the domestic market, while the condensate will be sent for further processing via the existing infrastructure.

He noted that the project’s initial production level will be approximately 120,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, taking into account the current early phase of field development,” he said.