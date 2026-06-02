President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits NovoPlast TPE as Uzbekistan expands polymer production and exports

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited NovoPlast TPE, a polymer manufacturing company operating in the Chirchiq Chemical Industrial Technopark, as Uzbekistan continues efforts to expand industrial production and boost exports, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The project was implemented in partnership with Russia's VR Plast and occupies a 4,200-square-meter site. Total investment in the facility amounted to $5.4 million.

The enterprise operates modern production lines and a state-of-the-art laboratory and has emerged as one of Uzbekistan’s leading producers of thermoplastic elastomer granules and related finished products.

NovoPlast TPE manufactures thermoplastic elastomers, seals for doors and window frames, industrial and food-grade hoses, as well as a range of polymer products used in the construction and electrical engineering sectors.

According to company officials, the products are valued for their durability, resistance to deformation, and ability to withstand environmental factors, making them suitable for use in construction, automotive manufacturing, food processing, and electrical applications.

The facility also houses a research and development center where specialists develop new thermoplastic elastomer formulations tailored to the requirements of Asian and European markets. Finished products, including granules, seals, and high-pressure hoses, are tested to ensure compliance with international standards.

The project has created 58 jobs and produced goods worth 103 billion soms (about $8.6 million) in 2025. The company also exported $5 million worth of products during the year.

Officials said the enterprise contributed significantly to import substitution efforts, manufacturing products worth $8.5 million that would otherwise have been imported.

Looking ahead, NovoPlast TPE plans to increase annual production to 177 billion soms (about $14.7 million) and raise exports to 60% of total output, strengthening its position in Central Asian and other international markets.