Azerbaijan and U.S. brainstorm energy partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The energy partnership has been discussed between Azerbaijan and the U.S., the Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"In a meeting with the U.S. delegation led by Caleb Orr, Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs, we reviewed the key priorities of the Azerbaijan-United States strategic energy partnership, which has entered a new stage of development. We exchanged views on regional energy security, the advancement of the oil gas sector, the expansion of energy interconnections and new cooperation opportunities in the Caspian region," he noted.